Here is all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Former Black Cats linked with Keepmoat vacancy

Doncaster Rovers currently sit second bottom of League One and are managerless following the departure of Richie Wellens earlier this month.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick McCarthy has been tipped to become the new Doncaster Rovers boss (Photo by Cardiff City FC/Getty Images)

Over two weeks on from his departure, there is still no replacement at the Keepmoat Stadium, however, the bookies have made it clear that they believe five managers are in with a shot of taking over - this includes one former Black Cat.

Paul Trollope is the favourite to take over but Paul Simpson, Gary McSheffrey, Paul Clement and former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy have also all been heavily backed for the job.

Other familiar names linked with the role are Simon Grayson, John O’Shea, Frank Lampard, Steve Bruce and Chris Coleman who have all been given odds of 33/1 for the role.

Shrewsbury boss on transfer plans

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill has revealed he may take into account whether a player has been vaccinated or not before signing them for Salop.

Cotterill, who is a big advocate for the vaccines, has insisted that although not being jabbed wouldn’t automatically mean no transfer, he does believe it may play a role in his eventual decision:

"Maybe, maybe, it would be nice if that happens [they are vaccinated].” Cotterill told the Shropshire Star.

"If they are not, then I have to have a rethink about that player. How old is he? The history, if they are in the door then can you convince them? Do they trust you?

"I don't know really, there's lots of things to answer before you give an accurate appraisal of whether I sign them on the back of having the jab or not."

Baggies player attracting League One attention

West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch could be on the move to League One in January.

Tulloch hasn’t been able to break into the first-team under Valerien Ismael too regularly this season and could drop down a division to get regular first-team football.

Sheffield Wednesday are the side that are heavily linked with Tulloch and it is the links between his current coach at West Brom Under-23’s, Richard Beale and Owls boss Darren Moore, that has sparked these rumours.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.