Robson was released by Blackpool this summer having made 38 appearances for the Tangerines during his two years at the club.

The 25-year-old signed had spent the first-half of last season on-loan at MK Dons, playing 18 times in the league for Liam Manning’s side before rejoining his parent club in January.

However, Robson has now made that move into a permanent switch and will link-up with his former team mates, aiming to go one step further than their agonising 3rd place finish and subsequent playoff defeat next time around.

Speaking about rejoining MK Dons, Robson said: "Everybody knew how much I wanted to return in January but I'm back now and delighted to kick on," he said.

"I really enjoyed my time here. The manager, the staff and the players are great and something really special has been created here."