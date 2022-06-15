Robson was released by Blackpool this summer having made 38 appearances for the Tangerines during his two years at the club.
The 25-year-old signed had spent the first-half of last season on-loan at MK Dons, playing 18 times in the league for Liam Manning’s side before rejoining his parent club in January.
However, Robson has now made that move into a permanent switch and will link-up with his former team mates, aiming to go one step further than their agonising 3rd place finish and subsequent playoff defeat next time around.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-striker relegated to French third tier - Black Cats could benefit financially
-
2
Sunderland’s staggering attendances in last five years with fans compared to PL teams outside top 6
-
3
‘Experts’ deliver early relegation verdicts on Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic as Black Cats prepare for life in the Championship
-
4
Sunderland trio pictured training with ex-Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton striker
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Rangers in ‘contract talks’ with striker amid interest in Black Cats ace, Ex-Millwall midfielder joins League One club
Speaking about rejoining MK Dons, Robson said: "Everybody knew how much I wanted to return in January but I'm back now and delighted to kick on," he said.
"I really enjoyed my time here. The manager, the staff and the players are great and something really special has been created here."
Robson featured 14 times at senior level for Sunderland.