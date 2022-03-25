This is the first time Stewart has earned a national team call-up, after scoring 22 League One goals for the Black Cats this season.

Scotland conceded a controversial 94th-minute penalty against Poland in a friendly match, as Steve Clarke’s side were denied a seventh consecutive win.

When asked about Stewart before the match, McFadden, who won 49 caps for Scotland, told Sky Sports News: “Ross Stewart is a player I have admired for a long time, not just because he’s scoring goals for Sunderland but because he’s a player that you can see the progression.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart training with Sunderland.

“He’s a physical player, he’s played for Ross County wide left and has shown he can be a team player. His workrate is exceptional.

“Some of the goals he’s scored this season look as though he suits the style that Steve Clarke wants to play. If they can provide the crosses for him then he will definitely find the back of the net.

“Sunderland are a massive club, there’s no doubt about it, but playing in League One is a big gamble that has paid off.

“He’s one I think fully deserves his chance.”

Callum Doyle features for England youth side

Stewart isn’t the only Sunderland player away on international duty.

Centre-back Callum Doyle played 66 minutes as England Under-19s beat The Republic of Ireland Under-19s 3-1 in Walsall on Wednesday.

England will now face Armenia and Poland in the coming days.

