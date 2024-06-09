Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The US businessman is reportedly backing a takeover of Premier League club Everton

Tech billionaire Michael Dell’s reach within football continues to grow.

Recent reports have suggested that the US businessman is backing a bid from two fans to take over Everton

The Merseyside club recently saw a proposed takeover deal 777 Partners’ collapse. US tech billionaire Dell was also partly involved in a potential takeover at Sunderland back in 2019. The deal didn’t materialise in the end but Dell ended up loaning the club money to the tune of approximately $12million (£9million).

Dell and three investors from MSD Partners loaned the cash to the holding company of ex-Black Cats owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven. Current Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori also formed part of Madrox at the time.

Dell, who is reportedly worth around $120billion, is now backing a potential Everton takeover bid. Sky Sports News have claimed claim that there are now five interested parties looking to purchase the club, Farhad Moshiri owns a 94.1% stake in the club but wants to sell.

One of the bids has been organised by lifelong Everton fans, Andy Bell and George Downing, and is said to have been backed by the MS Dell office. Dell also has links to other football clubs in the United Kingdom.

MSD Partners - a separate investment company run by three of Dell’s associates John Phelan, Glenn Furhman and Rob Platek, which was set up to manage the wealth of Dell and his family - provided Derby County with a major cash injection of £30million, which was borrowed against the club’s assets back in 2021.

In November last year, West Brom secured additional funds from MSD Holdings to see the club through until a takeover was completed. The Baggies secured a £20million loan from MSD Holdings, another company with strong links to Dell in December 2022, and then took an additional loan 11 months later.