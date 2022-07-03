Bowyer was sacked as Birmingham City manager recently as speculation surrounding a potential takeover of the Blues intensifies. Bowyer took charge at St Andrew’s in March 2021 and guided Birmingham to Championship safety during both of his campaigns in charge.
Aided by points deductions for Reading and Derby County, Birmingham finished in 20th place and ten points ahead of Peterborough who occupied the last relegation slot.
Sunderland faced Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic during their time in League One with the Addick’s, under Bowyer’s control, defeating the Black Cats in the 2018/19 League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium.
Former QPR boss Mark Warburton was tipped to be Bowyer’s replacement before he accepted a role to work alongside former Sunderland manager David Moyes at West Ham.
Gardner signed a three-year deal with Sunderland for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £8 million back in 2011. But the Birmingham City coach is now odds on favourite to take over from Bowyer at St Andrew’s. Gardner took charge of the club back in 2020 on an interim basis.
Here are the next Birmingham City manager odds below courtesy of oddschecker now Bowyer has departed:
Craig Gardner - 5/2
Chris Hughton - 5/1
Slasiva Jokanovic - 6/1
Nigel Adkins - 7/1
Mark Robins - 8/1
Tony Pulis - 9/1
Lee Bowyer - 10/1
Neil Warnock - 12/1
Aitor Karanka - 12/1
Alan Pardew - 14/1
Stephen Robinson - 14/1