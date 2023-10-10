News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Former £8m Sunderland man set for Championship exit during 'management overhaul'

By James Copley
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner could be nearing the exit door at Birmingham City, according to reports.

Gardner, who is currently the technical director at the Blues, could be next to leave the club as the US owners "accelerate a complete management overhaul," according to Football Insider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Championship outfit recently sacked manager John Eustace with reports stating that Wayne Rooney has agreed to a deal to be the new manager, with former Sunderland man John O’Shea and Ashley Cole joining him.

Gardner signed a three-year deal with Sunderland for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £8 million back in 2011 but his days at Birmingham City could now well be numbered.

Most Popular

Football Insider also state that the club's new owners want a new sporting director who will "work with Rooney on recruiting players that would fit the incoming manager’s system."

Sunderland play Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on November 11.

Related topics:SunderlandJohn EustaceSporting DirectorBirmingham CityWayne Rooney