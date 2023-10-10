Former £8m Sunderland man set for Championship exit during 'management overhaul'
Former Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner could be nearing the exit door at Birmingham City, according to reports.
Gardner, who is currently the technical director at the Blues, could be next to leave the club as the US owners "accelerate a complete management overhaul," according to Football Insider.
The Championship outfit recently sacked manager John Eustace with reports stating that Wayne Rooney has agreed to a deal to be the new manager, with former Sunderland man John O’Shea and Ashley Cole joining him.
Gardner signed a three-year deal with Sunderland for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £8 million back in 2011 but his days at Birmingham City could now well be numbered.
Football Insider also state that the club's new owners want a new sporting director who will "work with Rooney on recruiting players that would fit the incoming manager’s system."
Sunderland play Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on November 11.