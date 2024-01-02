Former £5m-rated Sunderland youngster set to sign for Scottish outfit after Sweden stint
Transfer news: Former Sunderland man Benji Kimpioka's next move has been revealed.
One-time Sunderland attacker Benji Kimpioka will sign for Scottish club St Johnstone, according to the latest reports.
Kimpioka departed Sunderland back in 2022 and has since undertaken stints in Switzerland and his native Sweden. However, the 23-year-old is now set to leave AIK in favour of a move back to the United Kingdom.
The forward player hasn't played one minute for the Swedish club so far this campaign, with talk now emerging that the former Sunderland player has ‘negotiated a solution’ to break his contract one year before its expiry and sign for St Johnstone.
Kimpioka made 18 appearances for Sunderland's first team before his exit with Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman describing Kimpioka's departure at the time as a 'small success' for the Black Cats as they were able to negotiate a fee for the Academy of Light graduate.
The former Black Cats man, who netted for the club in League One against Sheffield Wednesday, was once linked with a £5million move to Arsenal after breaking into the Sunderland side as a teenager.