A former Premier League referee has said that Sunderland were on the wrong end of a significant refereeing error in their 2-0 defeat to Plymouth

Chris Foy, analysis decisions across the EFL weekend for the Sky Sports ref watch feature, said that forward Luke Cundle was fortunate only to receive a yellow card for a challenge which he believed endangered Sunderland full back Trai Hume in the 26th minute.

Referee James Bell initially played an advantage for Sunderland, before going back to show Cundle a yellow card. It would have been a significant moment in the game given that Plymouth were leading 1-0 at the time, with Cundle going on to provide the assist for Finn Azaz who doubled the home team's advantage just before the break.

"Although this is a difficult one to spot in real-time, I think the Plymouth Argyle player is fortunate to have only received a yellow card for this challenge," Foy said.

"The challenge is late, with a high point of contact and is made with speed, force and intensity that endangers the safety of an opponent. The tackle is made with studs showing and going into the Sunderland player's leg above the ankle making the ankle buckle. These are the factors a referee will consider when making a decision as to whether it is serious foul play (red card) or just reckless (yellow card). In my opinion, the better outcome would have been to award a red card to the Plymouth Argyle player for serious foul play."