The Frenchman spent a season on loan at the Stadium of Light under Roy Keane during the 2008-09 campaign and scored against local rivals Newcastle United in a 2-1 win for Sunderland.

Cisse netted 10 goals in 35 top-flight appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Panathinaikos despite expressing a desire to stay at Sunderland.

The former Liverpool and QPR attacker turned 40 today and received a happy birthday Instagram post from Sunderland’s official account.

That post prompted a response from Cisse, who said: “Thank you! Let’s make a comeback.”

Indeed, last month Cisse also stated on social media that if Sunderland wanted him then ‘he’ll be there’.

The ex-Lazio goal scorer – who played 41 times for the French national team during his career – has been without a club since leaving Swiss outfit Yverdon back in 2018.

Djibril Cisse of Sunderland looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at The Stadium of Light on March 7, 2009.

