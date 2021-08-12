Former Liverpool, Lazio and QPR striker issues come and get me plea to Sunderland on social media
Ex-Black Cats striker Djibril Cisse has issued a come and get me plea to his former club.
The Frenchman spent a season on loan at the Stadium of Light under Roy Keane during the 2008-09 campaign and scored against local rivals Newcastle United in a 2-1 win for Sunderland.
Cisse netted 10 goals in 35 top-flight appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Panathinaikos despite expressing a desire to stay at Sunderland.
The former Liverpool and QPR attacker turned 40 today and received a happy birthday Instagram post from Sunderland’s official account.
That post prompted a response from Cisse, who said: “Thank you! Let’s make a comeback.”
Indeed, last month Cisse also stated on social media that if Sunderland wanted him then ‘he’ll be there’.
The ex-Lazio goal scorer – who played 41 times for the French national team during his career – has been without a club since leaving Swiss outfit Yverdon back in 2018.