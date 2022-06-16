Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart’s fantastic season in-front of goal saw him net 26 times in 49 league games, including two strikes during their successful playoff campaign.

This stunning form has reportedly alerted Rangers who have shown an interest in the striker and see him as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox.

Former Premier League defender and Scotland international Alan Hutton believes that Stewart would be a good option for the beaten Europa League finalists:

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been linked with a move to Rangers this summer (Picture by Frank Reid)

“He’s Scottish, he knows what it’s all about.” Hutton told Football Insider. “He can understand what it is to play for Rangers and the pressure that comes with that.

“Being down south in League One, you have to be robust. You have to be able to deal with everything that goes along with that, it’s a tough league.

“He’s scored some big goals, in the semi-final of the play-offs, he scored in the play-off final to help Sunderland get back to the Championship.”

However, Hutton also believes that Rangers will have to offer Stewart regular gametime if they are to tempt him away from the Stadium of Light this summer:

“He is a number nine for me.” Hutton said. “He’s a big boy, he can hold the ball up and he knows where the goal is, he’s proven he can score goals. I think he would be a good addition depending on the fee and if Morelos stays or goes.