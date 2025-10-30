How much do Sunderland’s Premier League stars really earn? Football Manager 2026 has given fans a fascinating insight into the financial side of life at the Stadium of Light – from academy youngsters to high-profile internationals like Granit Xhaka and Enzo Le Fée.

The popular football simulation prides itself on realism, with player contracts, transfer values and salaries all modelled as accurately as possible based on real-world data and scouting sources. While actual wages are closely guarded by clubs, Football Manager provides one of the most detailed estimates available, giving supporters a rough guide to what their favourite players could be taking home each week.

From Luke O’Nien and Dan Neil to new arrivals like Brian Brobbey and Nordi Mukiele, here’s a full breakdown of the reported weekly wages for every member of Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland squad according to Football Manager 2026.

1 . Anthony Patterson Sunderland player Anthony Patterson earns a reported £28.5k per week

2 . Lutsharel Geertruida Sunderland player Lutsharel Geertruida earns a reported £99k per week

3 . Dan Ballard Sunderland player Dan Ballard earns a reported £38k per week