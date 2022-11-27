'Football is a business...' - This is what Ross Stewart said about Sunderland contract in latest interview
Sunderland have the option to extend Stewart’s current agreement by an extra 12 months.
The Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks for some time. However, recent reports have claimed that nothing is close.
“For me it’s just about getting back to full fitness, getting back to playing,” Stewart said in his most recent interview.
“All that stuff in the background, down the line that will get dealt with one way or another and for me it’s just about focusing on doing well for this club, for my team-mates, and hopefully getting us kicking on up the table.
Most Popular
“It’s 100% about focusing on Sunderland and getting back to making an impact.
“Football is a business and that takes care of itself - it’s [outside noise] not going to deviate my focus which is to get back on the pitch and then to contribute to the team doing well.”