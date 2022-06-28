The Daily Mail state that multiple clubs are interested in the ex-Carlisle United defender. The 19-year-old England youth international enjoyed a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 season.
The young defender then managed 13 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal playing under legendary manager Ancelotti during his tenure at Goodison Park.
"He has a really good character apart from the quality he is able to show. It's just the start. As I've said before we have to be patient with him, but he's a really good defender. Good with the ball, always focused.
"I know his character. He's really focused and humble. It's a pleasure for us to have this young player. I have to say that our scouting department did a fantastic job finding him in a lower division."