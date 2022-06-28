Loading...

'Focused and humble' - Carlo Ancelotti's exciting verdict on Sunderland target Jarrad Branthwaite

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are all interested in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite – but what has his former manager Carlo Ancelotti said about him?

By James Copley
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:00 am

The Daily Mail state that multiple clubs are interested in the ex-Carlisle United defender. The 19-year-old England youth international enjoyed a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The young defender then managed 13 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal playing under legendary manager Ancelotti during his tenure at Goodison Park.

"He has a really good character apart from the quality he is able to show. It's just the start. As I've said before we have to be patient with him, but he's a really good defender. Good with the ball, always focused.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton leaves the field after receiving a red card from Referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park on May 15, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I know his character. He's really focused and humble. It's a pleasure for us to have this young player. I have to say that our scouting department did a fantastic job finding him in a lower division."

