Talks are advancing with Club Brugge for winger Chemsdine Talbi, and Sunderland have also reportedly held discussions with Sacha Boey’s camp

Sunderland are ramping up their summer business – and are now pushing ahead with a potential £17million deal for Club Brugge talent Chemsdine Talbi, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 19-year-old winger is viewed as one of the most exciting young talents in Belgian football and has already made over 80 senior appearances despite his age. He scored six goals across all competitions last season for Brugge and featured in both the Champions League and Belgian Pro League.

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, with Tavolieri stating that Sunderland are “pushing” to strike a deal that could see Talbi become one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history. “Sunderland now pushing to deal with Club Brugge for Chemsdine Talbi! Talks are now underway with Club Brugge in order to find a deal close to €20m for the Moroccan winger,” Tavolieri posted on social media.

Talbi’s stock has risen dramatically since breaking through with Club NXT, Brugge’s second team. He’s also attracted interest from clubs in France and Germany, but Sunderland’s Premier League status, alongside their aggressive youth-focused project, is proving to be a compelling sell.

Sunderland are also one of the clubs to have spoken with representatives of Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey. The Frenchman only joined Bayern from Galatasaray in January for a fee rising to around £30million but has struggled with injuries and has now been made available for transfer.

Turkish journalist Suleyman Rodop reports that Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Bayern for Boey to return to Istanbul – but crucially also claims that Sunderland remain in the conversation. “Galatasaray reached an agreement with Bayern for Sacha Boey. His return is expected. Boey is also in conversations with Sunderland,” Rodop said.

Boey, 24, previously made 63 appearances for Galatasaray and is still regarded as a top-level talent. A deal with Sunderland would be ambitious, but is not completely off the table given the Black Cats’ increased financial power following the sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund and promotion to the Premier League. Sunderland have already completed the signings of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki this window. In other news, Sunderland are set to complete the signing of experienced left-back Reinildo Mandava, with the 31-year-old expected to officially sign a two-year contract with the club in Madrid on Monday.

The Mozambique international has been a free agent following his departure from Atlético Madrid, and transfer insider Rudy Galetti reports that the final paperwork will be completed at the start of the week. In an update posted to X (formerly Twitter), Galetti wrote: “Reinildo will officially sign his two-year contract with Sunderland on Monday in Madrid. The deal was fully agreed, as revealed days ago: the player is set to begin his next chapter in the UK.”

Reinildo has spent the last two seasons in Spain after making the switch from Lille, where he helped the French side to a stunning Ligue 1 title in 2020–21. Since joining Atlético in early 2022, he has made 74 appearances across all competitions, including La Liga, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Sunderland’s move earlier this week, writing on his own social media accounts ahead of the move: “Reinildo to Sunderland, here we go! Two-year deal done for the left back set to join from Atlético Madrid.”