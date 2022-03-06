Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey lays down challenge ahead of Sunderland clash in League One

The Black Cats were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Charlton Athletic but created the better chances in the game.

Nathan Broadhead returned to the side after a long term injury and was impressive.

The Everton loanee completed 70 minutes without any complications.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic at Highbury Stadium on November 02, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Broadhead had not played any competitive football since injuring his hamstring against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter final back in December.

Sunderland are now in seventh position in League One following the draw against Charlton with MK Dons, Oxford United, Wycombe Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday occupying the play-off spots.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest talk doing the rounds:

Fleetwood boss talks Sunderland ahead of League One clash

Stephen Crainey has challenged his side to bounce back after Fleetwood Town’s 2-0 defeat against Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium.

Sam Morsy and Kayden Jackson scored to hand the game to the Tractor Boys.

Following the game, Fleetwood head coach Crainey had this to say ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

“We’re obviously disappointed to lose the game; there wasn’t much in the game in the first half, not many chances in the game and I thought as if a goal was going to come from a set play. We gave the foul away and don’t react well enough and Ipswich break away and score.

“The second goal we’re chasing the game a little bit and they break in behind us and get the second goal. From that point of view a little bit frustrating but we need to dust ourselves down and go again at Sunderland on Tuesday.

“The first 10 minutes of the second half were really encouraging. That’s what I said to them at halftime. Get we get a little bit more in their faces and credit to the lads they did that. Frustrating but the reality is we need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

“We’ve got a good squad of players at the football club. Everyone is going to be needed from now on until the end of the season so there are no excuses in terms of injuries.

“The effort and energy are always there every day. I see it every day (at training) and I see it in the game so we need to maintain those levels and eventually our luck will change. They’re a great group of lads; They come in with a smile on their faces every day and give me their all every day and that’s what we’re going to need from now until the end of the season.

“It’s going to take a group of men to stand up and be counted. We need men who want to stand up and fight and I’m sure I’ll get that because they are a good group. I’m looking forward to the final 12 games of the season and hopefully, we can get a few wins under our belt.”

