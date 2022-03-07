Fleetwood Town boss has strong message for his players ahead of Sunderland clash

Crainey, speaking after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium, says he needs players who ‘want to stand up and fight’ as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Fleetwood are 19th and just two points above the drop zone, while Sunderland are seventh having fallen outside the play-off places after dropping more points in the goalless draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Ahead of the 7.45pm KO at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, Crainey said: “We’ve got a good squad of players at the football club. Everyone is going to be needed from now on until the end of the season so there are no excuses in terms of injuries.

Sunderland host Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

“The effort and energy are always there every day.

"I see it every day and I see it in the game so we need to maintain those levels and eventually our luck will change.

"They’re a great group of lads; They come in with a smile on their faces every day and give me their all every day and that’s what we’re going to need from now until the end of the season.

“It’s going to take a group of men to stand up and be counted. We need men who want to stand up and fight and I’m sure I’ll get that because they are a good group. I’m looking forward to the final 12 games of the season and hopefully, we can get a few wins under our belt.”

On the weekend defeat, he added: “We’re obviously disappointed to lose the game; there wasn’t much in the game in the first half, not many chances in the game and I thought as if a goal was going to come from a set play.

"We gave the foul away and don’t react well enough and Ipswich break away and score.

“The second goal we’re chasing the game a little bit and they break in behind us and get the second goal. From that point of view a little bit frustrating but we need to dust ourselves down and go again at Sunderland on Tuesday.”

