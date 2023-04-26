Five Sunderland v Watford classic matches: A six-goal thriller and a record victory

Sunderland go into their Championship clash with Watford with a chance of being in the play-off places by the end of the season, but the fixture is armed with memories of some dramatic - and, looking back, bizarre - results against Watford.

Watford 2-2 Sunderland - Championship - September 17, 2022

Sunderland faced Watford for the first time in five years, in what was not an easy test for Tony Mowbray’s men as they stopped Watford from winning four in a row.

Keinan Davis put the host ahead after 34 minutes, but Aji Alese scored the first of two equalisers for the Black Cats just before half-time.

Ex-Hornet Luke O’Nien’s attempted clearance was put into the back of his own net just past the hour mark. Sunderland thought they took the lead through Jack Clarke, but it was ruled out for offside.

New-signing Jewison Bennette scored his first goal for Sunderland after controlling the ball with his chest and lashing in a low shot which levelled the game with three minutes to play.

Watford 1-0 Sunderland - Premier League - April 1, 2017

The final season of the Premier League is one to quickly forget for all Sunderland fans as David Moyes couldn’t produce the goods to attempt a challenge at survival in 2017.

Sunderland travelled to Vicarage Road seven points from survival and on their lowest points tally after 29 games, 20 points.

A poor season was reflected in one game, a lack of creative attacking threat was capitalised by Miguel Britos’ second-half header home at the back post, his first goal for the Hornets.

The match was summed up by Adnan Januzaj’s tame effort late on, which was one of three shots on target for Sunderland that day as Jermain Defoe, who had 18 touches during the game, didn’t even register a shot in the 90 minutes.

Sunderland 4-2 Watford - Championship - February 12, 2005

The first season of the Football League Championship, since the re-brand of the First Division, saw a six-goal thriller as Sunderland went on to maintain their promotion bid.

Michael Stewart lit up the scene for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light scoring a hat-trick within 50 minutes, Stewart’s substitute Chris Brown scored a fourth six minutes into his introduction.

Watford’s Bruce Dyer was their only bright spark on a dull day on Wearside as Dyer scored twice off the bench.

Mick McCarthy’s men went on to win the Football League Championship that season and were promoted back to the Premier League after a two-year spell in the second tier.

Watford 2-3 Sunderland - Premier League - November 27, 1999

Matchweek 14 of the 1999-00 season saw Watford host Sunderland in a gruelling battle between the sides.

Michel Ngonge scored the opener from distance after latching onto a long ball from Xavier Gravelaine, but the Hornets wouldn’t hold onto the lead as Kevin Phillips scored a quick double to put Sunderland ahead.

Richard Johnson would put Watford level after converting his penalty into the bottom left corner four minutes into the second half.

The Black Cats would take the lead for the second time in the 70th minute after Gavin McCann capitalised on a defensive error. Gravelaine was also sent off in the 90th minute.

Sunderland 5-0 Watford - Division Two - April 26, 1980

April 26, 1980, saw Ken Knighton’s side produce a record win for Sunderland against Watford – that still stands today.

The Black Cats went 2-0 up in the first half after goals from Bryan Robson's strike just after the half-hour mark and Mick Buckley’s effort three minutes before the half-time whistle.