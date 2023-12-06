Sunderland are searching for a new head coach after sacking Tony Mowbray - but what could that mean for the current squad?
The Black Cats remain just three points off the play-offs following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall and are preparing for back-to-back home games against West Brom and Leeds.
It’s no surprise that Sunderland are considering options from abroad, meaning their new boss could have a very different profile to Mowbray.
Here are some players who could benefit from a new head coach appointment and some who may not:
1. Adil Aouchiche - COULD BENEFIT
While Aouchiche started Sunderland's last two matches under Mowbray, he had to be patient for his opportunity, which was also delayed by an injury setback. The Frenchman clearly has fine technical ability which could appeal to a new head coach, especially if Sunderland do appoint someone with a French background. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Bradley Dack - MAY NOT BENEFIT
Mowbray clearly had an influence on Sunderland's decision to sign Dack on a one-year deal - with a club option of an extra year - following their time working together at Blackburn. The 29-year-old has missed games with multiple injury setbacks, though, and a new head coach is unlikly to be as accommodating as Mowbray. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Timothee Pembele - COULD BENEFIT
The French full-back is still yet to feature for Sunderland after missing most of last season with an ACL injury. Mowbray said at the end of last month the 21-year-old had been back on the grass, suggesting he could be ready to return around the festive period. A new boss may give the Frenchan a better chance of breaking into the side. Photo: Getty Images
4. Corry Evans - MAY NOT BENEFIT
While Evans is expected to return from his ACL injury around the new year, the 33-year-old is into the final year of his contract. Mowbray knew what the midfielder was capable of following their spells together at Blackburn and Sunderland, yet a new head coach may prefer a younger option. Photo: Frank Reid