3 . Timothee Pembele - COULD BENEFIT

The French full-back is still yet to feature for Sunderland after missing most of last season with an ACL injury. Mowbray said at the end of last month the 21-year-old had been back on the grass, suggesting he could be ready to return around the festive period. A new boss may give the Frenchan a better chance of breaking into the side. Photo: Getty Images