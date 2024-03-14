Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They say never fall in love with a loan player but what if the loan player falls in love with the club?

Over the years Sunderland have made good use of the loan market loaning some players that have gone on to sign permanently and some that became fan favourite’s during their short time on Wearside. Every so often Sunderland loan a player that surpasses all expectations and naturally Sunderland fans want the club to sign these players on permanent deals and then when these players also express their desire to rejoin it adds fuel to the fire.

Here are five players who wanted a return to Sunderland following a successful loan spell

Yann M’Vila

The French midfielder was signed in the summer of 2015 and impressed during his time on Wearside becoming a fan favourite after making 37 appearances and helping guide Sunderland to Premier League safety under Sam Allardyce. M’Vila continued to be linked to a return to the Black Cats every transfer window until he recently signed for Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion. The French international is yet to play for the Baggies.

Marcos Alonso

The Spanish left back was signed in January 2014 and played a key part in Sunderland getting to the Carabao Cup final as well as being part of the ‘great escape’ under Gus Poyet. Once his loan deal had expired Alonso had spoken of his desire to return to Wearside and has since posted various messages to Sunderland fans on his Instagram account. However the Spaniard did not return to the club and has since played for European giants Chelsea and Barcelona.

Jonny Evans

The Northern Ireland international made 35 appearances over two loan spells for Sunderland between 2007 and 2008. Upon completion of his second loan spell Evans returned to Manchester United and has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Red Devils. Despite Evans never returning to the Black Cats, younger brother Corry is the current club captain with Corry stating that Jonny told him “You’ve got to go” when he found out Sunderland had approached him.

Fabio Borini

Despite the Italian returning to the club on a permanent basis Sunderland fans had to wait 12 months before Borini returned. During his first spell at the club Borini made 40 appearances as well as scoring 10 goals and assisting four including the infamous goal against Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Amad Diallo