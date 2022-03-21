Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, Elliot Embleton, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth and Leon Dajaku will all start for the Young Black Cats, while Benji Kimpioka is also in the starting XI.

Batth, 31, is the only player over the age of 23 and has just returned to training after coming back from an ankle injury.

Hoffmann has been Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season but has lost his place to Anthony Patterson in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Batth

Embleton and Dajaku have also found themselves out of the starting XI and were named on the bench for the senior side against Lincoln on Saturday.

Tyrese Dyce has returned to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Kachosa, Batth, Xhemajli, Dunne, Scott, Wilding, Spellman, Embleton, Dajaku, Kimpioka

Subs: Carney, Steels, Sonha, Jessup, Dyce

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.