Sunderland have handed starts to five first-team players for their under-23s match against Burnley at the Stadium of Light.
Goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann, Elliot Embleton, Arbenit Xhemajli, Danny Batth and Leon Dajaku will all start for the Young Black Cats, while Benji Kimpioka is also in the starting XI.
Batth, 31, is the only player over the age of 23 and has just returned to training after coming back from an ankle injury.
Hoffmann has been Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper for most of the season but has lost his place to Anthony Patterson in recent weeks.
Embleton and Dajaku have also found themselves out of the starting XI and were named on the bench for the senior side against Lincoln on Saturday.
Tyrese Dyce has returned to the bench.
Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Kachosa, Batth, Xhemajli, Dunne, Scott, Wilding, Spellman, Embleton, Dajaku, Kimpioka
Subs: Carney, Steels, Sonha, Jessup, Dyce
