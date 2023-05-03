Five Preston North End v Sunderland classic matches: A seven-goal thriller and a thrilling comeback

Still, the fixture is armed with memories of some dramatic - and, looking back, bizarre - results against Preston.

Preston North End 2-2 Sunderland - Championship - September 30, 2017

In a season to forget for all Sunderland fans, Simon Grayson’s side went to the Deepdale Stadium winless in eight, sitting 23rd in the league, just months after being in the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats took the lead in the first half through George Honeyman and they managed to hold the lead until the break. But Preston would produce a moment of class with a three-minute double to take the lead in the second half.

Josh Harrop and Jordan Hugill would help Preston take the lead, but just two minutes later Aiden McGeady would make the game level.

Sunderland 3-1 Preston North End - Championship - September 18, 2004

The first season of the Football League Championship following the rebrand of the First Division saw Sunderland take charge at the Stadium of Light as they entered the play-off places with a win.

Stephen Elliott gave Sunderland the lead after 27 minutes, but they wouldn't hold the lead for too long as Graham Alexander converted his penalty 12 minutes later. However, Mick McCarthy’s team would restore their lead just before the break, through Darren Carter.

Elliott would score a second in the second half to give Sunderland a 3-1 win.

Sunderland 3-3 Preston North End - Division One - March 24, 2004

Just six months prior saw another classic thriller between the Black Cats and the Lilywhites as the first half of action saw two Preston goals, but the half-time score was all square. Tyrone Mears scored an own goal to give Sunderland the lead but he was saved by David Healy just before half time.

Sunderland took the lead again through Sean Thornton with 20 minutes left to play, Mears made up for his earlier mistake by scoring for Preston this time, which made the game level with 11 minutes left.

The Black Cats took the lead for the third time through Marcus Stewart’s penalty, but Mick McCarthy’s side couldn’t hold the lead for the third time as Eddie Lewis rescued a point for Preston in the 90th minute.

Sunderland 3-2 Preston North End - Football League Cup First Round Replay- August 23, 1995

Peter Reid’s men were forced into a replay in the first round of the League Cup after a 1-1 draw and this classic game did not disappoint.

Preston took a 2-0 lead in the first half through Lee Cartwright and Ian Bryson, which meant Preston were leading the tie 3-1 with two away goals, so Sunderland needed to step up and score three in the second half.

And sure they did. Lee Howey scored two minutes into the second half and a Ryan Kidd own goal one minute later levelled the game with 40 minutes still to play and Sunderland needed just one goal. Howey popped up in the 85th minute to win the game for Sunderland, scoring his second of the game.

Sunderland 4-3 Preston North End - Division Two - September 25, 1971

Roker Park in 1971 saw a seven-goal thriller that started off in dramatic fashion. Richie Pitt scored three minutes into the game for Sunderland, but their lead would be cut by the ninth minute as Bobby Ham equalised.

Dennis Tueart scored a quick three-minute double to give Alan Brown’s Sunderland a 3-1 lead going into the second half.