Sunderland's season started with great promise but has fallen apart following the sacking of Tony Mowbray with the club in the mix for the play-offs.

Former Rangers and QPR man Michael Beale was chosen as the man to replace Mowbray but lasted just 64 days, making him the second shortest-serving manager in the club's history.

Mike Dodds is now in interim charge until the end of the season with Sunderland's campaign now fizzling out the form book reading one win in nine for the Black Cats.

With the club 11 points from relegation and therefore highly unlikely to be pulled into the relegation dogfight but also 13 from the top six spots, Sunderland only have pride to play for following their 5-1 thrashing against Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's lack of a tangible goal for the remaining games will likely provide Dodds an opportunity to reward some of the club's young stars for their performances in the youth ranks with first-time minutes.

Here, we take a look at four players likely to be involved as Sunderland's season fizzles out.

Oli Bainbridge

Oli Bainbridge is highly rated at Sunderland and can play on either flank at left-back and right-back with competence.

The 18-year-old signed a new two-year deal at Sunderland last summer but has reportedly already been the subject of transfer interest from Premier League club Everton. The youngster made Dodds' bench against QPR last month and will likely make his full league debut before the season ends.

Chris Rigg

Considering he is just 16-years-old, Sunderland fans have already seen a remarkable amount from Chris Rigg this season. The midfielder has three first-team goals to his name after netting against Blackburn Rovers on Easter Monday.

The Hebburn-born teenager has featured 15 times in the league for Sunderland so far this season but is likely to start more games as the campaign draws to a close as the club tries to persuade the starlet to remain on Wearside amid transfer interest from Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and others.

Harrison Jones

The 19-year-old has been in superb form for Sunderland's under-21 side after returning from injury. Against Leicester City, Jones netted twice and assisted another as he captained the side to an impressive win. On that performance, a first-team debut surely isn't too far away.

Tom Watson

Tom Watson, 17, made his professional debut for Sunderland last season, appearing as a substitute in the Championship against Huddersfield Town under Tony Mowbray. Since then, the winger has been named on the bench a few times but has failed to make another appearance due to a mixture of injuries and youth team commitments.

The Newcastle-born attacker has returned to Sunderland's youth grade set-up in recent weeks and looks highly likely to be involved with Dodds' first team as the season draws to a close amid comparisons in playing style to Jack Clarke. Watson signed a new three-year contract with Sunderland in September 2023 and is clearly part of the club's long-term thinking.

Caden Kelly

20-year-old Caden Kelly is another player in and around Sunderland's first-team picture with the youngster named on the bench several times this season.

