Kyril Louis-Dreyfus recently admitted to Sunderland supporters that he does not own a majority of the club’s shares.

Though Louis-Dreyfus has stated that he has a ‘controlling stake’ in the club, and that day-to-day management report directly into him (he continues to enjoy a healthy majority on the board), many fans are likely to feel this was not the new era that was promised.

Louis-Dreyfus confirmed that the breakdown of shares is as follows:

- Kyril Louis-Dreyfus 41 %

- Stewart Donald 34%

- Juan Sartori 20 %

- Charlie Methven 5 %

However, Plumley has delivered his own take on the ownership situation at Sunderland and who could be pulling the strings regarding the biggest decisions.

“It’s a significant stake but it doesn’t give you overall control,” the Sheffield Hallam University expert told Football Insider.

“The Madrox collective still own the bulk of the club. You ask who is making those big decisions and it is the overall shareholder who gets the final say.

“If there are any conflicts of interests or things that can’t be agreed on, you have to go down the route of majority shareholders. That isn’t Louis-Dreyfus.

“There may be instances where he has to defer to them if they are acting as a collective. It gives him another hurdle to jump to get stuff done.”

Sunderland CEO Steve Davison has stated that he is optimistic that a deal can be reached with Donald and Methven for their shares.

