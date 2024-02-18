Before his departure, Tony Mowbray revealed that while pushing for promotion to the Premier League is definitely on the cards for Sunderland, the club have not been in a position to 'throw millions of pounds' around on the transfer market to aid that push.

Since Michael Beale's arrival, the Black Cats have won four games of their 11 under his reign so far. They are currently 10th in the Championship table on 47 points following their latest defeat to Birmingham City.

However, Sunderland are just four outside the top six and their chance of returning to England's top flight. The battle for promotion is tough this season though, so Sunderland must knuckle down and look to close the gap on those above them.

Bookmakers are constantly changing their odds based on the latest Championship results, so how is the final table expected to look? Using the latest figures, here's where Sunderland have been predicted to finish in the final 2023/24 season standings.

1 . Predicted Championship table Here is how the final Championship table is expected to look following the latest round of fixtures. Photo: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire Photo Sales