Sunderland have parted ways with manager Michael Beale after just 12 games in charge and have appointed Mike Dodds as interim head coach.

Beale replaced Tony Mowbray in December but lost six games during his short spell with the Black Cats, including their latest back-to-back defeats against Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town. Sunderland are currently tenth in the Championship table, but a top six finish is still very much within their grasp.

"This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future," the club wrote in their statement. "Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made."

But how high are Sunderland's chances of reaching the play-offs and earning promotion at the end of the season? Since the dismissal of Beale, we've taken a look at their latest promotion odds compared to their Championship rivals.