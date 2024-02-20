News you can trust since 1873
Final Championship table predicted for Sunderland, Leeds United, West Brom & Middlesbrough following Michael Beale sacking

Sunderland have announced that Michael Beale has left his position at the club.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 20th Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT

Sunderland have parted ways with manager Michael Beale after just 12 games in charge and have appointed Mike Dodds as interim head coach.

Beale replaced Tony Mowbray in December but lost six games during his short spell with the Black Cats, including their latest back-to-back defeats against Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town. Sunderland are currently tenth in the Championship table, but a top six finish is still very much within their grasp.

"This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future," the club wrote in their statement. "Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made."

But how high are Sunderland's chances of reaching the play-offs and earning promotion at the end of the season? Since the dismissal of Beale, we've taken a look at their latest promotion odds compared to their Championship rivals.

Relegation odds: 1/500

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 1/500

Relegation odds: 4/7

2. 23rd — Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 4/7

Relegation odds: 7/4

3. 22nd — Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 7/4

Relegation odds: 15/8

4. 21st — Millwall

Relegation odds: 15/8

