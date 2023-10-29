News you can trust since 1873
Final Championship table predicted for Sunderland, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City & Ipswich Town - gallery

Sunderland got back to winning ways on Saturday and back within range of the Championship play-off spots

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:00 GMT

Sunderland ended their three-game losing streak with a welcome 3-1 home win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon to move seventh in the Championship table and just a point adrift of the play-off places.

The Black Cats went into the game having suffered losses to Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City but goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke earned all three points after Hwang Ui-jo had given the Canaries the lead.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to impress as they tightened their grip on the top two spots over the weekend but there is still plenty to play for this term. Sunderland are just three points behind Leeds United in third while only five points separate third and 10th - and with more twists and turns expected, here’s where each side is being tipped to finish come May, based on the latest odds...

1. Queens Park Rangers

Photo Sales
2. Rotherham United

Photo Sales
3. Sheffield Wednesday

Photo Sales
4. Plymouth Argyle

Photo Sales
