The Black Cats went into the game having suffered losses to Middlesbrough , Stoke City and Leicester City but goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke earned all three points after Hwang Ui-jo had given the Canaries the lead.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to impress as they tightened their grip on the top two spots over the weekend but there is still plenty to play for this term. Sunderland are just three points behind Leeds United in third while only five points separate third and 10th - and with more twists and turns expected, here’s where each side is being tipped to finish come May, based on the latest odds...