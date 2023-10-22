News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland were beaten at Stoke City on their return to Championship action on Saturday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:41 BST

Sunderland were beaten on their return to Championship action as they lost 2-1 at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Mmaee put the hosts ahead after seven minutes but Jack Clarke needed just three minutes to drag the Black Cats level.

Luke McNally netted what would prove the winning goal two minutes into the second half. Sunderland were denied a penalty when Clarke was challenged in the 18-yard box but only a goal kick was awarded as Tony Mowbray’s side suffered a second-straight loss.

Elsewhere in the division, Leeds United moved up to third with a 3-2 victory over Norwich City. The Whites came from 2-0 down to win at Carrow Road. Leicester City came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Swansea City while Preston North End drew 1-1 at Millwall. Southampton defeat Hull City 2-1, West Brom drew 0-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle as Bristol City and Middlesbrough recorded respective 1-0 wins over Coventry City and Birmingham City. Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town also claimed wins, beating Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City and QPR.

Following the return of Championship action, here’s how the bookmakers are predicting the final table to look based on the latest odds.

Championship title odds: 1,250/1

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Championship title odds: 1,250/1

Championship title odds: 1,250/1

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Championship title odds: 1,250/1

Championship title odds: 1,250/1

3. 22nd: QPR

Championship title odds: 1,250/1

Championship title odds: 750/1

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Championship title odds: 750/1

