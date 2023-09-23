Sunderland have won three games in a row after overcoming a patchy start to the Championship season

Sunderland have been enjoying a rich vein of form since starting the season with back-to-back defeats with Tony Mowbray’s side winning four of their last five Championship games.

They were beaten by Ipswich Town and Preston North to start the season but a win over Rotherham United proved the turning point as the Black Cats drew 0-0 at Coventry City before hammering Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light before the international break.

Two 3-1 wins over QPR and Blackburn Rovers respectively have followed since the return to domestic action with a home game against Cardiff City up next.

Birmingham City and QPR played out a 0-0 draw on Friday night to kick off the next round of Championship games. As Sunderland prepare for their meeting with the Bluebirds, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship simulator once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form - and here’s where they are tipping the Black Cats to finish...

24th: QPR Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -36.

23rd: Rotherham United Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -35.

22nd: Sheffield Wednesday Predicted points: 40 Projected goal difference: -28.