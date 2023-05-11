Sunderland fans will be hoping for another trip to Wembley this season

It is no secret Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs in the Championship as they seek to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

The Black Cats secured a play-off place with a 3-0 win at Preston North End on a dramatic final day as Blackburn Rovers came from 3-1 down to beat Millwall and hand a top-six spot to Tony Mowbray’s side.

They face their final away trip of the season in the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton Town on Tuesday and could have another trip to Wembley booked in if they win.

With the 46-game season completed, The72.co.uk calculated every side’s average away following this campaign and here’s how Sunderland compare to the rest of the division...

1 . 24th: Reading Average away attendance - 894 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd: Millwall Average away attendance - 1,058 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd: Blackpool Average away attendance - 1,066 Photo Sales

4 . 21st: Swansea City Average away attendance - 1,075 Photo Sales