Final Championship away attendance table shows biggest fanbase out of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Burnley & others as 5,726 fans watch Preston North End victory - gallery

Sunderland fans will be hoping for another trip to Wembley this season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 11th May 2023, 11:01 BST

It is no secret Sunderland are one of the best supported clubs in the Championship as they seek to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

The Black Cats secured a play-off place with a 3-0 win at Preston North End on a dramatic final day as Blackburn Rovers came from 3-1 down to beat Millwall and hand a top-six spot to Tony Mowbray’s side.

They face their final away trip of the season in the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Luton Town on Tuesday and could have another trip to Wembley booked in if they win.

With the 46-game season completed, The72.co.uk calculated every side’s average away following this campaign and here’s how Sunderland compare to the rest of the division...

Average away attendance - 894

1. 24th: Reading

Average away attendance - 894

Average away attendance - 1,058

2. 23rd: Millwall

Average away attendance - 1,058

Average away attendance - 1,066

3. 22nd: Blackpool

Average away attendance - 1,066

Average away attendance - 1,075

4. 21st: Swansea City

Average away attendance - 1,075

