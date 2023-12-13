Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke praised Sunderland's defensive effort but insisted that he could not criticise his players after their 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds dominated possession throughout the game but struggled to create clear chances, with the hosts having the best opportunities from set pieces in the first half. Jobe Bellingham's late header sealed the three points for Mike Dodds and his side, a goal that the Leeds boss said was a 'coincidence'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke said it had been difficult for his players after Sunderland had 'parked the bus' and also said that Jack Clarke could have seen red when trying to stop Crysencio Summerville counterattacking in the second half.

"So first of all congratulations to Sunderland to a great defensive effort," he said, I think in general I'm struggling a bit to criticise my lads too much. It was clear we had a difficult away game. I think we dominated it in many periods, we had nearly 60 per cent of possession first half, more than 70 per cent in the second. We didn't find the cutting edge. In recent games we've created so many chances and scored so many goals. Today when it came to play the final pass we were not tidy enough or sharp enough.

"They changed their formation to a 5-3-2 and even their strikers had to defend the wings. They tried to park the bus and counter-attack and [exploit] set pieces. Whenever we shot, they had bodies to block, they defended with their life. It was just one of those days when you did not find the tidiness or sharpness to be there with a chance. We did not score.

"It was difficult tonight for us to counter attack because they were sitting so deep," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 0-0 in the second half Summerville goes through, if he goes down it's red card and we wait to find the goal. I like his attitude, but it was probably the wrong decision to stay on his feet.

"I liked his attitude to stay on his feet and keep going but when you watch it back it was probably the wrong decision, the keeper was able to save his effort. Cree, if he's 32 he goes down and knows it's a red. I love the young naivety to say no I want to score the goal. I love this attitude, so no harsh words.

"First half, we gave away two chances to set-pieces with Meslier saved very well. In the second half pleased I was pleased with how we defended. We did well to defend everything and I'm struggling to accuse my lads for this goal. When you're always trying to create, create and then you have to run back 70,80 yards, it's not easy. But we did it, we had even lads in our box, defend the cross and Pritchard somehow bounces the ball back in for them to score. I've worked with Alex, a great guy, but even he can't explain how he did this. It's a coincidence and we have to accept it. It was one of those days."