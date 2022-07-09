Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Clarke on a four-year deal after the winger impressed whilst on-loan at the club last season.
Speaking to the club, Clarke revealed his ‘delight’ at rejoining the Black Cats: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season.”
Unsurprisingly, the news has went down very well with fans and here is just a snapshot of how Sunderland supporters reacted to the signing of Jack Clarke:
@StephenStubbs5: Keep this up, the direction we are going in is really refreshing. When a young lad with big prospects comes back and signs a 4 year deal then something must be right within the club
@MattySunlun: All these long term contracts are a huge statement from the club. Love it
@Ian_Crow3: Great to have him back. Did well on loan, especially in the playoffs at the end and if we can get that level on a consistent basis this will be a better signing than it already is. Big money, 4 year deal, big intent being shown this window and I'm all for it. #SAFC #HawayTheLads
@mattycackpaste: Not getting carried away but we’re winning the league with 112 points
@DavidHindmarsh7: Great statement of intent. Hopefully fulfils his potential
@BlackCatsWorld1: Great signing!!! Could really see the development through the back half of the season. More time under AN will surely do the lad good.
@WolfbyteUK: Got frustrated with him at times last year but ya can’t deny the potential he has. Certainly think Neil is the type of gaffer to get a big improvement out of him going forward.
@MackemAnalyst: Jack Clarke is a fantastic signing for Sunderland. His pace, trickery and potential add up to this being a very good deal for the club. #SAFC
@Flashman_Karl: Great news, keep them coming #SAFC
@safcpete67: #SAFC This is the most content I have felt supporting my club for years. Getting quietly and professionally on with our transfer business, slowly building a good championship squad. Keep it up.