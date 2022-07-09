Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Clarke on a four-year deal after the winger impressed whilst on-loan at the club last season.

Speaking to the club, Clarke revealed his ‘delight’ at rejoining the Black Cats: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back because I really enjoyed my time here last season.”

Unsurprisingly, the news has went down very well with fans and here is just a snapshot of how Sunderland supporters reacted to the signing of Jack Clarke:

Jack Clarke. Ctfc 2-1 Safc Efl1 08-02-2021. Picture by FRANK REID

@StephenStubbs5: Keep this up, the direction we are going in is really refreshing. When a young lad with big prospects comes back and signs a 4 year deal then something must be right within the club

@MattySunlun: All these long term contracts are a huge statement from the club. Love it

@Ian_Crow3: Great to have him back. Did well on loan, especially in the playoffs at the end and if we can get that level on a consistent basis this will be a better signing than it already is. Big money, 4 year deal, big intent being shown this window and I'm all for it. #SAFC #HawayTheLads

@mattycackpaste: Not getting carried away but we’re winning the league with 112 points

@DavidHindmarsh7: Great statement of intent. Hopefully fulfils his potential

@BlackCatsWorld1: Great signing!!! Could really see the development through the back half of the season. More time under AN will surely do the lad good.

@WolfbyteUK: Got frustrated with him at times last year but ya can’t deny the potential he has. Certainly think Neil is the type of gaffer to get a big improvement out of him going forward.

@MackemAnalyst: Jack Clarke is a fantastic signing for Sunderland. His pace, trickery and potential add up to this being a very good deal for the club. #SAFC

@Flashman_Karl: Great news, keep them coming #SAFC