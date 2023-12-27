Sunderland won for the first time under Michael Beale on Boxing Day in front of a 2,163 sold out away end at Hull City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has paid tribute to the club's travelling support as the Black Cats defeated Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day.

Michael Beale's side bounced back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Coventry City last weekend to keep a clean sheet and win against play-off rivals Hull City following Jack Clarke's late goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hume, who started the game at left-back for Sunderland, was quick to praise the 2,163 sold-out away end at Hull City and explained that his teammates wanted to bounce back for the supporters following the Coventry drubbing.

“The Coventry defeat wasn’t ideal, you know, them scoring three goals," Hume told The Echo. "It wasn’t nice for the players and the staff. But to come here and beat a good team who were well organised in front of us, to get three points, I think it was deserved. It was good.

“A sold-out away end and they were bouncing when Clarkey scored. We thought we needed to give them something, we thought they deserved that after coming down and showing their support, they were fantastic.

“It doesn’t matter if things are going well or not, the away end is always sold out and the support is always fantastic and to give them the three points after coming all the way down here on Boxing Day is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume joined Sunderland while the club were in League One and has developed a reputation for tough tackling and hard work which has endeared him to Wearsiders.

“Yeah, a wee bit,” Hume laughed when asked about Sunderland fan's appreciation of his tackling ability. “I try and get stuck in. That’s the way I grew up and the way I’ve always played. I try to get stuck in and work hard, that’s just the way I grew up so that’s what I’ll do."