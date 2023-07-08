Sunderland took on South Shields in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The home side took the lead in the first half through Paul Blackett before new signing Hemir equalised for Sunderland. Blackett netted a second in the second half to put Shields’ 2-1 up before Jack Clarke scored the Black Cats’ second equaliser of the afternoon.

Clarke, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Burnley, then put Sunderland 3-2 up before South Shields struck back again to make it 3-3. Sub Chris Rigg then made it 4-3 to Sunderland.

The Black Cats will now face Gateshead later today with the rest of Tony Mowbray’s squad set for a run-out but how did Sunderland’s players get on against South Shields at Mariners’ Park?

Sunderland fielded a different XI towards the end of the game but here, James Copley delivers his player ratings after the game against South Shields focusing on those that made meaningful contributions:

Anthony Patterson Not a great deal he could do about South Shields' goals with defensive mistakes in front of him leading to the goals. Was replaced by Adam Richardson in the second half. 5

Lynden Gooch Industrious as ever down the right hand side from full-back. The American's crossing was a constant threat in the first half. 6

Luke O'Nien His mix-up in defence allowed Paul Blackett to score a tap-in for South Shields to take the lead in the first half. Was also beaten for South Shields' second. 5

Ben Crompton Showed good composure and awareness early on to cut out a promising South Shields break. Looked generally tidy on the ball and accurate with his passing. 6