Fans poke fun at League One twitter account after Dennis 'Girkin' name on Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland teams tweet - 'Got yourselves in a bit of a pickle here lads'

Fans had some pre-match fun at the expense of the League One Twitter account ahead of kick-off at Hillsborough after they named Dennis ‘Girkin’ – instead of Cirkin – in the Sunderland team.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:30 pm

And fans were quick to point out their error.

One fan, Philip West, tweeted: “That well-known talent, Dennis Girkin.”

@ColSafc added: “Since when did he sign?”

Sunderland fans.

One fan, Michael Potts, tweeted: “Got yourselves in a bit of a pickle here lads."

emily tweeted: “Hahahahahahah gerkin.”

Chris @ChrisCrampp added: “Girkin with the winner.”

Other fans simply posted a picture of a gherkin in response.

The League One Twitter account.
