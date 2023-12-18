Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's largest supporter group have criticised the club for a lack of dialogue of ticketing plans for the upcoming FA Cup third round clash against Newcastle United.

The Red and White Army have urged the club to answer a number of questions after an announcement on Friday that a number of season card holders in the North Stand would be displaced as a result of the 6,000 allocation handed to the visitors. Those impacted will have to select a seat from those remaining in the second phase of the sale. A number of supporters have expressed safety concerns given the size of the allocation.

While away supporters are usually housed in the North Stand upper, the size of Newcastle's allocation means they will also be in the lower bowl. The Red and White Army said they had asked to be part of the process but that the offer was not taken up.

Their statement in full reads: "A few days after the 3rd Round FA Cup draw rumours began to emerge about a large allocation for Newcastle fans in the North Stand. RAWA approached the Club to offer supporters thoughts whilst in the planning stage. The Club did not take us up on that. We have also been chasing the Club for a supporter engagement meeting way before that 3rd round draw. Other than the open meeting we organised with our owner and executive team, there has not been a meeting this season. It's not good enough.

"Specific to the forthcoming derby we would like SAFC to answer the following questions: - Why did SAFC decide not to consult with any supporter groups and listen to their specific concerns? - How was the 6,000 away fans number reached and did the club try to push back on this, given there has been a level of disorder at previous derby matches which could justify a lower allocation?

- Why did the club not designate the north stand upper as the only safe place to put away fans, given that this has previously been deemed safe for league games?

- Are NUFC fans getting access to the Black Cats Bar itself (as opposed to just the seats)? - Will north stand season ticket holders have to pay more if the only seats that can accommodate their group are in a more expensive part of the ground?

- Can north stand season ticket holders add others from the north stand in their network onto their ticket application to ensure that families and friends can sit together? - Will the club publish minutes/ details of the discussions held and the decisions taken regarding the arrangements for this fixture?

Sunderland AFC have been approached for comment on the back of the RAWA statement. At the end of last week, the club outlined the ticket arrangement plans on their website and stressed that Emirates FA Cup competition rules stipulate that the visiting club shall have the right to claim up to 15% of all seats for which tickets are issued.

The website statement added: "Following comprehensive dialogue with the Sunderland and Newcastle Safety Advisory Groups, Northumbria Police and Newcastle United, it has been determined that NUFC will receive an allocation of 6,000 tickets.

"Away supporters will subsequently be situated in the North Stand Upper and North Stand Lower. We appreciate some season tickets holders will be displaced by this stadium configuration and further information for fans impacted by this is available below.

"An agreement is in place with NUFC to replicate a 6,000-ticket away allocation should a replay be required at St James’ Park and following consultation with the Newcastle Safety Advisory Group and Northumbria Police, all parties are planning for this eventuality."