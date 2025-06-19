From sporting icons and TV stars to chart-topping musicians and international celebrities, the Black Cats’ reach has extended far beyond the North East in recent years. Some names are proudly local, others more surprising – but all have shown their support for the red and white stripes in one way or another.
Over the years, many celebrities have been spotted at the Stadium of Light, posted about the club on social media, or even worn Sunderland colours on stage or screen. Here, we take a look at 55 famous faces who have shown their support for Sunderland: