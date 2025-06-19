From sporting icons and TV stars to chart-topping musicians and international celebrities, the Black Cats’ reach has extended far beyond the North East in recent years. Some names are proudly local, others more surprising – but all have shown their support for the red and white stripes in one way or another.

Over the years, many celebrities have been spotted at the Stadium of Light, posted about the club on social media, or even worn Sunderland colours on stage or screen. Here, we take a look at 55 famous faces who have shown their support for Sunderland:

1 . Jill Scott The I'm a Celeb winner and former England star used to attend Sunderland matches with her grandfather when she was a child. Photo: Ian Forsyth Photo Sales

2 . Bob Murray Sunderland AFC's former owner and chairman Bob Murray CBE was a boyhood fan of the club he later owned. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

3 . George Clarke The television presenter is a big Sunderland fan and has posted several times about the club on his Instagram. Photo: YouTube Photo Sales