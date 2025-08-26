Fabrizio Romano has reported a shock £3.4m transfer as a former Sunderland prospect leaves Leeds United.

Former Sunderland prospect Sam Greenwood is reportedly set to leave Leeds United for a permanent move to Pogoń Szczecin in a deal worth around €4million (£3.4m), according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who can operate both as an attacking midfielder and a forward, joined Leeds from Arsenal in 2020 for a reported £1.5m after impressing at youth level for both the Gunners and England. At the time, Greenwood was regarded as one of the most highly rated prospects in his age group and a significant coup for Leeds.

After excelling in the club’s youth setup, Greenwood broke into the senior side and made 35 appearances for Leeds, scoring his only Premier League goal against AFC Bournemouth. However, under manager Daniel Farke, he was deemed surplus to requirements and sent out on loan.

Greenwood spent the 2023-24 season with Middlesbrough before joining Preston North End for the 2024-25 campaign, where he scored seven goals in 45 appearances. Despite an encouraging start at Deepdale under Paul Heckingbottom, Preston opted against triggering their £1.5million buy option following a dip in form during the second half of the season.

After returning to Leeds for pre-season, Greenwood’s long-term future remained uncertain amid reports the Yorkshire club planned a major squad overhaul ahead of their Premier League return. According to Fabrizio Romano, Greenwood is now closing in on a move to Pogoń Szczecin, who finished fourth in Poland’s top flight last season. Posting on X, Romano wrote: “Sam Greenwood leaves Leeds United to join Polish side Pogon on three-year deal plus one-year option. Fee around €4m for LUFC.”

Greenwood’s departure marks the latest chapter in what has been a turbulent period for the Sunderland-born forward, who came through the ranks at his boyhood club before moving to Arsenal at 16. The 23-year-old was pictured earlier this summer training at the CL Football Academy alongside coaches Carl Lawson and Rees Greenwood, both former Sunderland academy players, as part of his off-season preparations.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

In other news, striker Luís Semedo has sealed a season-long loan move to Moreirense in Portugal, according to reports from A Bola. The 22-year-old forward, who joined Sunderland from Benfica in 2023, spent last season on loan at Juventus Next Gen, where he scored two goals in 28 appearances. Semedo is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, but with first-team opportunities limited under Régis Le Bris, Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have sanctioned the temporary switch to aid his development.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have had a £30.2million bid rejected for Dilane Bakwa, the Strasbourg forward who has also attracted interest from Sunderland, Leeds, and several other Premier League clubs. The France U21 international, who can operate both on the wing and through the middle, is keen on a move to England, though Strasbourg are holding out for a higher fee. That’s according to the BBC.

With less than a week until the deadline, Sunderland’s recruitment team remain active on multiple fronts as they seek to add top-level quality before September 1 while trimming the squad through loans and exits. The Black Cats are back in action on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town before facing Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, with both games taking place at the Stadium of Light

