Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sunderland target Artem Dovbyk amid interest from several Premier League clubs

Sunderland’s pursuit of Artem Dovbyk has taken another twist after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano issued a fresh update on the striker’s future.

The Ukrainian forward has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, with Sunderland, Leeds United, and West Ham all monitoring the situation closely. Reports in Italy have suggested that AS Roma are open to a potential sale, but only if a significant bid is made.

Speaking on social media, Romano wrote: “There’s nothing advanced between Artem Dovbyk and Villarreal at this stage. No green light to loan move to Villarreal on player side and nothing close even between the two clubs with AS Roma.”

Dovbyk only joined Roma last summer from La Liga side Girona in a deal worth around £25.9million, but it is believed the Italian club would want to recoup most of that fee. Reports indicate that Roma are seeking at least £23.3million to part ways with the 28-year-old and would look to reinvest the funds into a replacement.

According to Football Insider, Everton are also pushing to secure the striker’s signature and have already submitted a £37million bid in an attempt to bring him to Goodison Park this summer. Roma’s response to that offer remains unclear, but it has been suggested that Dovbyk is open to a move to the Premier League, putting Sunderland, Leeds, and West Ham on alert.

Dovbyk enjoyed an impressive debut season in Italy, scoring 17 goals and four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, including 12 goals in Serie A. Prior to joining Roma, he won the La Liga Golden Boot with Girona in 2023, hitting 24 league goals and helping the Catalan side qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Across his senior club career, the Ukrainian international has 122 goals in 273 appearances, alongside 11 goals in 36 caps for his country. With Roma yet to receive an acceptable bid, Sunderland and other interested clubs could face stiff competition for the striker’s signature before the window closes.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

In other news, striker Luís Semedo has sealed a season-long loan move to Moreirense in Portugal, according to reports from A Bola. The 22-year-old forward, who joined Sunderland from Benfica in 2023, spent last season on loan at Juventus Next Gen, where he scored two goals in 28 appearances. Semedo is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2028, but with first-team opportunities limited under Régis Le Bris, Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have sanctioned the temporary switch to aid his development.

With less than a week until the deadline, Sunderland’s recruitment team remain active on multiple fronts as they seek to add top-level quality before September 1 while trimming the squad through loans and exits. The Black Cats are back in action on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup against Huddersfield Town before facing Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, with both games taking place at the Stadium of Light

