Fabrizio Romano: Scouts watching £3m six-goal Sunderland star amid Chelsea and Tottenham transfer interest
Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has been tipped for great things amid links to Chelsea and Tottenham.
The former Birmingham City man joined Sunderland last summer in a deal thought to be worth around £3million, joining former Blues staff members Mike Dodds and Kristjaan Speakman in making the switch from St Andrew's to the Stadium of Light.
Since the transfer, Jobe has cemented himself as a key player under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and now Dodds, who is interim charge until the end of the season. The 18-year-old has played 37 times in the Championship this season, netting six goals.
The England youth international's good form has promoted transfer links to Premier League clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with transfer inside Fabrizio Romano saying that Jobe's situation could be one to watch as scouts circle.
“Another name to watch is surely going to be Jude Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe Bellingham, who is impressing at Sunderland,” wrote Romano, via the Daily Briefing. “I really like him. “I personally view him as an excellent talent – he’s a serious guy and a hard worker as well.
“I’m sure his future will be bright. For him to be similar to Jude is going to be difficult, as it would be for everyone as he’s a generational player, but Jobe is really talented and good. We will see what happens in the summer, it’s quiet so far but scouts are obviously monitoring him closely.”
Sunderland travel to Wales to face Cardiff City this Friday in the Championship with Dodds' team looking to win their first game in eight fixtures.
