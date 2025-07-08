Sporting are said to be 'working on' a deal for Sunderland-linked Luis Suárez with the £21m-rated striker attracting interest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting CP are stepping up their efforts to sign Luis Javier Suárez from Almería, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, amid links to Sunderland.

Suárez, who scored 31 goals in 43 appearances last season, has emerged as one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe this summer following Almería’s relegation from La Liga. The 26-year-old is believed to be valued at around £21.1million (€25million) by the Spanish club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media on Monday, Romano wrote: “Understand Sporting CP keep working on Luis Javier Suárez deal with Almería striker top of their list to replace Gyökeres. Suárez, keen on the move with initial talks taking place since June as exclusively revealed.”

Sporting are preparing for life without star forward Viktor Gyökeres, who continues to attract heavy interest from Arsenal and Chelsea after a standout season in Portugal. Suárez has reportedly been identified as the top replacement should Gyökeres leave the Estádio José Alvalade.

However, Sunderland are also said to have tabled an offer for Suárez, with reports last week claiming their bid exceeded Almería’s internal valuation. Spanish journalist José Gómez Pérez said the Black Cats were hopeful of convincing Suárez with a Premier League move, though the striker was believed to be holding out for Champions League football.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Juventus have also been credited with interest, but it’s Sporting who appear to be furthest along in talks as it stands. Suárez’s camp are said to be receptive to Sporting’s project, though negotiations remain open. If Gyökeres stays, it could yet open the door for another club – including Sunderland – to re-enter the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland's interest remains live, with the club pursuing multiple forward options in what is becoming an ambitious summer window. So far, Régis Le Bris’ side have secured Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki – and have agreed a deal for Belgian winger Chemsedine Talbi.

Reports have also suggested that the club have made a £25.3million bid for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García and are in talks with Sassuolo over Armand Laurienté. A move for Suárez would mark another significant investment as Sunderland look to establish themselves in the Premier League following promotion via the play-offs, but the talk seems to be more about a move to Portugal as things stand.

Sam Johnstone linked following coaching appointment

Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that Sunderland could move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, once rated at around £10million, to provide top-flight competition for Patterson. The 31-year-old is admired by new Sunderland goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler, who previously worked with Johnstone at both Aston Villa and Wolves.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Molineux, but a loan deal could be explored. Sunderland had looked at options in Europe, but are said to be considering domestic alternatives following Bulka’s decision to head to the Middle East.