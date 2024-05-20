Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been some interesting gossip regarding one of Sunderland’s Championship rivals

Sunderland’s soon-to-be Championship rivals are braced for interest over their head coach.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League under former Manchester City legend Vincent Kpmpany just 12 months after storming to promotion from the Championship. However, reports on Monday evening from Fabrizio Romano have claimed the legendary centre-back could be in high demand.

Kompany has been linked with German giants Bayern Munich with Thomas Tuchel’s future uncertain after a trophyless season. The Belgian manager is also said to be under consideration by Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion after the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

On social media, Romano said: “Vincent Kompany has been considered as an option at several clubs in the recent days despite relegation with Burnley. “Understand FC Bayern have discussed Kompany internally among possible candidates for the job. Brighton, still waiting to make a decision on new coach.”