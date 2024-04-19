Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FA have released a statement on their controversial decision to scrap FA Cup replays from next season, insisting that there will be additional revenue streams for EFL and National League clubs.

A statement was released on Thursday afternoon confirming the decision, announcing that the Premier League had agreed to make additional financial contributions to the grassroots game as a result. The decision was met with outcry across the footballing pyramid, who say they were cut out of the decision-making progress and were not consulted. A number of clubs from across the EFL and non-league division have subsequently released statements condemning both the decision and the lack of consultation.

The FA have now responded by saying that key stakeholders were consulted over the course of the last year, and have hinted that additional broadcast and prize fund revenues will offset the money clubs will lose from the lack of replays.

“We have listened to the concerns expressed over the last 24 hours, and would like to outline the approval process which was undertaken for the 2024-25 professional game football calendar,” the FA statement reads.

“We have been discussing the calendar for the 2024-25 season with the Premier League and EFL for well over a year. Removing Emirates FA Cup replays was discussed in the early meetings and all parties accepted that they could not continue. The discussions then focused on how to make all of our competitions stronger, despite having fewer dates available and wanting to maintain player welfare.

“The changes to the Emirates FA Cup achieve this by returning it to a weekend competition on every round, and ensuring that we have exclusive broadcast slots in an increasingly congested calendar.

“To clarify, we have also increased the number of Emirates FA Cup matches that will be broadcast in the early rounds, which will lead to additional guaranteed broadcast revenue for EFL and National League teams,” the statement added.

“Additionally, we review the prize money annually for the competition, together with representatives from the EFL and PL and will do the same for the 2024-25 season.

“The calendar for next season was approved by the Professional Game Board, which consists of four EFL representatives and four Premier League representatives, last month, and then by the FA Board, which includes Premier League, EFL, National Game and grassroots representation. This is the process we undergo every year to approve the calendar. We understand the concerns expressed over the last 24 hours, and we will be sharing more details with clubs very shortly to explain the additional revenue opportunities in the early rounds.

“We will keep this under review as the new calendar begins to ensure that EFL and National League clubs do not lose out.”

