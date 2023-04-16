FA launch investigation into incident involving ex-Sunderland man James McClean
The football authorities have launched an investigation into an incident between Blackpool fans and Wigan Athletic winger James McClean.
There was a delay during the first half between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday as McClean prepared to take a corner in front of the North Stand end of Bloomfield Road.
Wigan Athletic would lose the game 1-0 after Jerry Yates netted the game’s only goal just two minutes in to leave the Latics on the brink of relegation to League One.
McClean said in a lengthy Instagram post after the game that he had allegedly received sectarian abuse directed at him from some Blackpool fans during this loss.
"We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive behaviour, which has no place in our game," said a spokesperson for the FA via Wigan Today.
“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators.
“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."
A report from Wigan Today also states that Blackpool and Lancashire Police are also understood to be looking into the matter.
The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland. Wigan were promoted automatically from League One as champions last season.