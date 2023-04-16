News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
4 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
4 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
5 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
6 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

FA launch investigation into incident involving ex-Sunderland man James McClean

The football authorities have launched an investigation into an incident between Blackpool fans and Wigan Athletic winger James McClean.

By James Copley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST

There was a delay during the first half between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday as McClean prepared to take a corner in front of the North Stand end of Bloomfield Road.

Wigan Athletic would lose the game 1-0 after Jerry Yates netted the game’s only goal just two minutes in to leave the Latics on the brink of relegation to League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McClean said in a lengthy Instagram post after the game that he had allegedly received sectarian abuse directed at him from some Blackpool fans during this loss.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: James McClean of Wigan Athletic celebrates following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: James McClean of Wigan Athletic celebrates following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: James McClean of Wigan Athletic celebrates following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive behaviour, which has no place in our game," said a spokesperson for the FA via Wigan Today.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."

A report from Wigan Today also states that Blackpool and Lancashire Police are also understood to be looking into the matter.

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland. Wigan were promoted automatically from League One as champions last season.

Related topics:BlackpoolWigan AthleticJordan JonesLeague OneInstagramJerry Yates