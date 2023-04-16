There was a delay during the first half between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday as McClean prepared to take a corner in front of the North Stand end of Bloomfield Road.

Wigan Athletic would lose the game 1-0 after Jerry Yates netted the game’s only goal just two minutes in to leave the Latics on the brink of relegation to League One.

McClean said in a lengthy Instagram post after the game that he had allegedly received sectarian abuse directed at him from some Blackpool fans during this loss.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: James McClean of Wigan Athletic celebrates following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic at John Smith's Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

"We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive behaviour, which has no place in our game," said a spokesperson for the FA via Wigan Today.

“The incident during the match between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic is being investigated by the club and the relevant authorities, who have jurisdiction over individual spectators.

“We are also investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate action is taken and we will review the details in the match official’s report."