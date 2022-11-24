FA Cup: Draw, ball numbers and prize money details revealed for Sunderland, Newcastle United, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United
The draw for the third round of the Emirates FA Cup takes place on Monday evening, it has been confirmed.
Club from the Premier League and Championship – including Newcastle United and Sunderland – enter this stage of the competition, with second round matches taking place over this coming weekend.
Hartlepool United host their League Two rivals Harrogate Town on Saturday at the Suit Direct Stadium.
An FA statement read: “And all eyes will be on the draw when it's made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.”
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7. Winning clubs in the third round collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
Ball numbers for all teams:
1. AFC Bournemouth2. Arsenal3. Aston Villa4. Birmingham City5. Blackburn Rovers6. Blackpool7. Brentford8. Brighton & Hove Albion9. Bristol City10. Burnley11. Cardiff City12. Chelsea13. Coventry City14. Crystal Palace15. Everton16. Fulham17. Huddersfield Town18. Hull City19. Leeds United20. Leicester City21. Liverpool22. Luton Town23. Manchester City24. Manchester United25. Middlesbrough26. Millwall27. Newcastle United28. Norwich City29. Nottingham Forest30. Preston North End31. Queens Park Rangers32. Reading33. Rotherham United34. Sheffield United35. Southampton36. Stoke City37. Sunderland38. Swansea City39. Tottenham Hotspur40. Watford41. West Bromwich Albion42. West Ham United43. Wigan Athletic44. Wolverhampton Wanderers45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town46. Wrexham or Farnborough47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town49. Ipswich Town or Buxton50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham59. Oxford United or Exeter City60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town63. Walsall or Carlisle United64. Newport County or Derby County