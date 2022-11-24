Club from the Premier League and Championship – including Newcastle United and Sunderland – enter this stage of the competition, with second round matches taking place over this coming weekend.

Hartlepool United host their League Two rivals Harrogate Town on Saturday at the Suit Direct Stadium.

An FA statement read: “And all eyes will be on the draw when it's made at Anfield between 7 and 7.30pm GMT on Monday evening, live on our official Emirates FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as on BBC Two.”

The FA Cup draw takes place next week. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7. Winning clubs in the third round collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

Ball numbers for all teams:

