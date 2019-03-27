'Extremely limited' number of tickets still available for Checkatrade Trophy final between Sunderland and Portsmouth

Have your say

Sunderland fans still have the chance to purchase tickets for Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final against Portsmouth, with an 'extremely limited' number still available.

The remaining tickets are only available via the phone or in-person from the Stadium of Light ticket office and will remain on sale until 11am tomorrow (Thursday, March 28).

Supporters who wish to purchase a remaining ticket must have an existing Sunderland customer number to do so.

A record-breaking crowd of over 80,000 fans will be present for the final between the Black Cats and Pompey.

Sales are subject to availability. You can find for information by visiting the club's website.