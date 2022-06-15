Loading...
How will Sunderland fare in their first season back in the Championship? (Picture by FRANK REID)

‘Experts’ deliver early relegation verdicts on Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic as Black Cats prepare for life in the Championship

The ‘experts’ have given their early predictions for Sunderland this season.

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 5:11 pm

Alex Neil guided Sunderland back to the Championship and will be the man tasked with keeping the Black Cats in the division they managed just a single-year stay during their last appearance in the second-flight.

Hopes and expectations are high that this time around will be different however and with the jubilation of their win at Wembley still yet to leave Wearside, supporters will be hoping Neil can guide Sunderland to safety.

But what do the ‘experts’ make of their chances this season? Are they forecasting a season of struggle or should supporters be looking up the table, rather than down?

Here, we take a look at some of the early season predictions to see whether the ‘experts’ are predicting a return straight-back to League One for Sunderland.

