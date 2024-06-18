Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's goalkeeping options look set for a summer reshuffle with former Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore in talks over a switch to Wearside this summer.

As first reported by Alan Nixon, the 34-year-old is a potential target for the Black Cats after the Sky Blues confirmed in their retained list earlier this summer that he would be leaving the club. Moore made 46 appearances across three seasons at Coventry City but was behind Brad Collins and former Sunderland youngster Ben Wilson in the pecking order last season.

Moore would add experience to Sunderland's squad and his potential arrival hints at likely exits in the club's goalkeeping department. While Sunderland have the option to extend for a further year, Alex Bass is entering the final year of his current contract and is expected to leave the club after a successful season at loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon last time out. There are also doubts over Nathan Bishop's future at the club following his arrival from Manchester United last summer. Though Bishop started the final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday, he struggled to push Anthony Patterson for regular minutes over the course of the campaign and is likely to want to pursue first-team football.

While there is top-tier interest in Patterson, he is under a long-term contract and the club are not looking to sell in this window. Patterson is no rush to leave and while top-level football would hold an obvious attraction, he is unlikely to push for a move were his playing time likely to be put at risk as a result of any switch. As it stands, the 24-year-old is widely expected to start next season as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.