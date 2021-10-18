Josh Key has admitted that speculation linking him with a move to the Stadium of Light in summer has affected his performances.

Lee Johnson’s side were great-admirers of the 21 year-old as they searched for right-back options to strengthen their squad.

The Black Cats reportedly submitted bids for Key, however, The Grecians knocked back all offers for one of their most highly rated players.

Exeter City's Josh Key has admitted transfer speculation linking him with Sunderland impacted his performances (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Speaking about Sunderland’s interest, Key said: “It is tough as your head is not quite in it as thinking where you could be playing does play a role.”

“But Matty [Taylor] gave me clear advice to focus on performances as that is what takes you places. I struggled the first few games but having the right people around me kept me grounded.

"I think as well I have more to show and chip in with more assists and goals and when playing full back I have to focus on defending as well.”

Key has played 13 times in all competitions for Exeter this season and now appears to have put any transfer speculation to the back of his mind.

Whether Sunderland are planning to reignite their interest again in January is unknown, however, it is worth noting that Key has expressed his happiness at playing at St James’s Park.

“I am loving it with the fans back and it makes it so much better,” he said.

“To see the smiles on their faces and it is so great to have the support.”

