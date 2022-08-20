Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarr, who hails from County Durham, signed for Sunderland in September 2020 and since then her multi-faceted game has evolved wonderfully and shows no signs of haltering.

The 22-year-old forward bodes an exciting combination of physical attributes as well as dangerous technical ability. With five goals last season, former Durham County and Middlesborough Women forward Scarr is looking for “double figures this season”.

The Echo sat down for an exclusive interview with Scarr to chat about her personal goals for the year ahead, the feeling around the club as well as THAT famous Euro 2022 victory.

How are you and the team feeling going into the upcoming season?

As a team we are feeling really positive about the season starting, we’ve had a good pre-season winning all our games so far and can’t wait for the season to start!

What are your goals as a team this season and how are Sunderland looking to evolve this year?

Our goals as a team this season have been spoken about during pre-season. We have made some great signings so off the back of that, we want to finish as high in the league as possible.

We’ve set specific targets for defenders, midfielders and attackers to keep looking back at during the season to try and push ourselves further.

What are your personal goals for the year ahead?

My personal goals are to play as many games as possible, score more goals than last season which was five so aiming for double figures this season and to assist and help the team as much as I can.

What impact do you think England's recent European Championship victory has had on women’s football?

The Euros was a surreal tournament and the final showcased how good female footballers are. The support for England during the tournament was amazing for England to win it has really pushed for Women’s football to be taken seriously. We have seen a rise in our ticket sales for season tickets.

It’s been evident this is happening for most teams in the Super League and hopefully, it continues, and people support the women’s game more. I think with England winning the Euros there will be hopefully a lot more investment and coverage.

How would you summarise your time at Sunderland so far and what is the feeling around the club at the moment?

When I joined Sunderland, I knew it was going to be a step up at the time I was lacking confidence when I first came but I wanted to push myself and I feel like I’ve really build myself back up to where I know I can be working hard outside and inside of training.