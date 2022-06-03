Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wearsiders are keen to reward Stewart for his outstanding campaign with a new long-term contract and speaking to The Echo, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has indicated that they will be back on the agenda this summer.

There is significant interest in the 25-year-old, who was called into the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers after scoring at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers

Stewart netted 26 goals from 49 matches and started every single league game of the campaign.

Kevin Kyle back in Sunderland days.

“Big Ross has been a surprise package,” Kyle told The Echo. “In Scotland, he played with Ross County and didn’t really stick out I would say. He wasn’t really a prominent figure.

“Sunderland took a chance on him.

"He’s come down here and scored 25 goals in League One and helped the club get promoted. He took his goal very well at Wembley. He is still quite young so he has got a lot to learn,

“But he’s got a great club to learn at. So we will see how he goes next year in the Championship. It is different and another step up again but a step that I think he can adapt to.

“I imagine there will be a wee bit of interest but if I could ever speak to him I would say that you don’t leave Sunderland in the Championship. There’s worse clubs to go to.